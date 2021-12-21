DragonVein Achieves Market Cap of $2.10 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.10 million and $284.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,050.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.57 or 0.00896159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00255218 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003627 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

