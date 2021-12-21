DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $284.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,050.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.57 or 0.00896159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00255218 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003627 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

