DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of DTE opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

