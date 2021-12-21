Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Insider Purchases $542,800.43 in Stock

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc acquired 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $542,800.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Millennium Management Llc acquired 30,681 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52.

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 11,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSAC. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.9% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,275,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 477,631 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 48.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

