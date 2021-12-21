Dvision Network Hits Market Capitalization of $353.40 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002573 BTC on major exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $353.40 million and $10.15 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00200777 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,496,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

