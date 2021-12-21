DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $690.98 on Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $34.08 million and $71,204.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $690.98 or 0.01406167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.37 or 0.00375200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009687 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

