Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Dycom Industries worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.