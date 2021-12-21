DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $13.63. DZS shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 172,570 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 316.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.
DZS Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
