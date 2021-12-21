e-Money (NGM) Hits Market Cap of $15.24 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, e-Money has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $15.24 million and $276,075.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.11 or 0.08173290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.32 or 0.99976141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

