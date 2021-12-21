Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $7,197,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,739,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 123,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $148.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

