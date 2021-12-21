Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.47. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 7,978 shares trading hands.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

In other news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.