Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,316.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,787 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

