Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

