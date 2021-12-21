Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $353.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

