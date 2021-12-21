Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 189,647 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4,741.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,647 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

NASDAQ MU opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

