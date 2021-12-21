Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $8.79 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $54,982,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

