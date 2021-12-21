Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $122,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.95 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

