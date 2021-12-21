Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.89. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 82,837 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
