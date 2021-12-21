Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.89. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 82,837 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.