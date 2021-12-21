eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $432.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.25 or 0.00317279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

