Edgeware (EDG) Market Cap Reaches $41.39 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Edgeware has a market cap of $41.39 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,592,269,433 coins and its circulating supply is 5,921,209,634 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars.

