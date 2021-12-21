Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,928 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $22,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

