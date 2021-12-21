Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 58.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

