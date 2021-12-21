EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.77

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.77 and traded as low as $52.45. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 38,920 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

