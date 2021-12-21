EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 38,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.