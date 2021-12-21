Efinity Hits Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.75 or 0.08176395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.66 or 1.00045388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00072472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

