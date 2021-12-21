Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $167.51

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.51, but opened at $164.02. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $163.78, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.01.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.