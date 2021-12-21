Elon Musk Sells 583,611 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62.

On Monday, December 13th, Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97.

On Thursday, December 9th, Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $38.59 on Tuesday, reaching $938.53. 23,755,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,552,021. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $942.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,034.85 and a 200 day moving average of $817.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $805.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.