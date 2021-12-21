Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.37 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $31,436.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003174 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,596,525 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

