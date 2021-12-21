Emercoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,436.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $31,436.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003174 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,596,525 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

