Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252,451 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

