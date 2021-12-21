Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Encore Capital Group worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ECPG opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

