Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.64

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.64 and traded as low as C$26.50. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$26.80, with a volume of 329,736 shares changing hands.

EDV has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$247.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

