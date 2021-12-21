Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of EPAC traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87.
In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
EPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
