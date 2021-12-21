Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPAC traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

