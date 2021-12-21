Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $315.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,174. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

