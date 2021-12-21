Enrique T. Salem Sells 37,764 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $6.18 on Tuesday, reaching $154.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.64 and its 200-day moving average is $264.25.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

