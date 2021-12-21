Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Enservco shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 159,266 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 93.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 109.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.