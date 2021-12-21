Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Enservco shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 159,266 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.
About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.
