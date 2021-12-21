Enzyme Price Reaches $82.03 on Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $82.03 or 0.00166951 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $147.06 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00201032 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.