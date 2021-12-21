EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Critical Analysis

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EQT and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72% Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EQT and Denbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 2.62 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.40 Denbury $750.71 million 4.85 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -29.54

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EQT and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 0 14 0 3.00 Denbury 0 1 7 0 2.88

EQT presently has a consensus price target of $28.45, indicating a potential upside of 34.28%. Denbury has a consensus price target of $98.82, indicating a potential upside of 36.01%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than EQT.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.