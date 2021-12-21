Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$12.25 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s previous close.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.22.

Shares of EQX stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.8109794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

