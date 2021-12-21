Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 21st (ACAD, BABA, BRG, CI, HCA, HRI, MAYNF, RMO, RNUGF, RWLK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 21st:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $248.00 price target on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $270.00 price target on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $161.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $222.00.

Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $317.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $439.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.