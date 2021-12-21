Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 80,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 42,676 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

