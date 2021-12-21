Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,694.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $205,659.51 and approximately $3,694.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.66 or 0.08207384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.