EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0152

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. EtherGem has a market cap of $296,925.75 and approximately $2,555.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00201032 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

