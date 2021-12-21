Ethverse (ETHV) Market Cap Tops $966,227.29

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $966,227.29 and $3,718.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00374773 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009477 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000876 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.58 or 0.01291989 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

