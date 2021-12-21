Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.52.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $218.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.