Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $83,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $218.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.49 and its 200-day moving average is $215.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.