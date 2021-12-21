EUNO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,529.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $13,529.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00398383 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,404,606,590 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

