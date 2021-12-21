EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Hits $47,390.29

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $47,390.29 and $226,304.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00374731 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.90 or 0.01303866 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

