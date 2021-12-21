EverRise (RISE) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. EverRise has a market cap of $60.85 million and $2.02 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011963 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002155 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

