EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Cap Achieves $6.34 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $4,163.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006684 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,508,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

